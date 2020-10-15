Those are the same areas that are listed as experiencing peak color currently, making the upcoming weekend a perfect one to enjoy the tranquil scenery — weather permitting, of course.

Among the best places to see the colors? The Blue Ridge Mountains, the mountains of North Carolina, northern and western Pennsylvania, all but eastern New York State, the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Satellite imagery corroborated that story. The GOES East weather satellite, which hovers 22,236 miles above our heads, revealed a rust-colored tinge to the ordinarily verdant vegetation. That illustrates where fall foliage is at or near peak.

Geosynchronous orbit describes the height at which an object can revolve around Earth in perfect alignment with a given point on the planet’s surface, constantly looking down at the same place on the ground. There is only one altitude at which this is possible, because satellites are subjected to the constant earthward pull of gravity and their immutable desire to barrel ahead in a straight line.

At the level of “geosync,” a satellite is curved toward Earth at the same rate that it tries to run away into space, the perfect balance making a circular orbit around Earth.

Leaves change color in the autumn as the days become shorter. Photosynthesis, a key chemical reaction that employs chlorophyll, a green pigment found in plants, is dependent on sunlight. As sunlight wanes, the production of chlorophyll slows, and other buried colors can emerge.

Among them are shades of orange, red and yellow, produced by beta-carotene, anthocyanins, and flavonols respectively.

Chlorophyll is required for a plant to produce food, or glucose. Once the leaves are unable to do that, they become a net sink of energy for a plant, rather than a source.