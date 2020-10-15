Through tonight: It’s a nice evening for outdoor activity, although it stays kind of gusty from the south. Clouds increase tonight, and a chance of showers presents itself after midnight. A powerful cold front is moving through in the predawn hours. Winds whip up from the northwest once it does. Temperatures reach the low to mid-50s by sunrise.
Tomorrow (Friday): A wave of low pressure tries to form along the front. It doesn’t amount to a whole lot of rain in most spots, but it will keep us cloudy and with a chance of showers much of the day.
Some places south and east could see a half-inch or more of rain, while about half that falls in the city, and less north and west. Day temperatures may remain near morning lows or fall further through the 50s. Winds are out of the north around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are low.
