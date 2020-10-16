Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy into the evening, with a few showers possible or clearing into the night. Lows will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. There could be some patchy frost, but winds are likely to blow strong enough to prevent widespread frost. An advisory is up to the west of the area. Winds will be from the north around 5 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Coming off a chilly start, it should be an awesome fall day. Temperatures will be chillier than normal, but lots of sunshine and minimal winds still equals a good time. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northerly winds will be about 5 mph.
Sunday: There could be some patchy frost again early, but we’ll have more sunshine and beautiful weather. With a wind shift to the south, we will start to see some moisture stream in, so clouds are possible. Temperatures should make it to the low and mid-60s for highs.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen are low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.