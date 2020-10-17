Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It’s one of those days where clouds should be hard to find, especially after the morning with high pressure building in. You may want to hang out in the sunshine as much as possible to help stay warm. Highs are on the cool side, or upper 50s to lower 60s most spots. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: A crisp evening follows the cool day. Winds aren’t much of an issue, so some layers should be enough. With clear skies and lighter winds than last night, frost may be somewhat more common out west and northwest. Lows are in the mid-30s to low 40s. Some patchy river or valley fog is also possible by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates the day yet again. There could be a few clouds at times, as winds turn to the south and a slight moisture increase gets underway. This could certainly earn the Nice Day stamp tomorrow, but temperatures may be a tad on the cool side, so I’ll hold off for now. Highs are in the low-and-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies overspread the area. That added blanket helps keep temperatures from falling much past 50 most spots. Winds are calm. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A cold front to the north should stall out and get stuck up there Monday. It could lead to partly cloudy skies continuing, although I wouldn’t expect rain at the moment. It’s warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium