Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny. Highs: Near 60 to the low 60s.
  • Tonight: Clear. Lows: Mid-30s to low 40s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Forecast in detail

It might feel like we jumped forward a few weeks on the calendar with the coolness today, but that feeling won’t last too long. Plus readings common of later fall are blunted somewhat by lots of sun. And by tomorrow we’re beginning to moderate despite somewhat cool conditions continuing. Heading into the new workweek, more warmth is on the way.

Today (Saturday): It’s one of those days where clouds should be hard to find, especially after the morning with high pressure building in. You may want to hang out in the sunshine as much as possible to help stay warm. Highs are on the cool side, or upper 50s to lower 60s most spots. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: High

Tonight: A crisp evening follows the cool day. Winds aren’t much of an issue, so some layers should be enough. With clear skies and lighter winds than last night, frost may be somewhat more common out west and northwest. Lows are in the mid-30s to low 40s. Some patchy river or valley fog is also possible by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates the day yet again. There could be a few clouds at times, as winds turn to the south and a slight moisture increase gets underway. This could certainly earn the Nice Day stamp tomorrow, but temperatures may be a tad on the cool side, so I’ll hold off for now. Highs are in the low-and-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies overspread the area. That added blanket helps keep temperatures from falling much past 50 most spots. Winds are calm. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A cold front to the north should stall out and get stuck up there Monday. It could lead to partly cloudy skies continuing, although I wouldn’t expect rain at the moment. It’s warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday. High pressure should mostly win out in the battle with the front to the north. Occasional cloudier skies are possible, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium