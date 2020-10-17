Through tonight: Clear, calm and a bit cold! Cold enough for a true frost to develop in outlying areas to our north and west. Not as cold elsewhere, but still pretty chilly overall, with temperatures expected to be about five to 10 degrees below normal for mid-October. Lows in the upper 30s outside the Beltway and right around 40 degrees in and around D.C.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A chilly start for sure, but lots of sunshine will help warm things up. Winds will be a bit more southerly, which should buy us a few more degrees. Afternoon highs will peak in the mid- to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and not as cold in the evening, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the weekend.

Wettest day on record for the U.K.: I can attest that Oct. 3 was quite the wet day here in the United Kingdom. Almost two inches of rain fell at my house in Edinburgh alone. But it turns out that it was pretty wet across all of the U.K. on that Saturday. Per the Met Office, “October 3 had average rainfall across the country of 31.7mm, beating the last record, on 25 August 1986, of 29.8mm. That makes it the wettest day since records began in 1891, with enough water to fill the 7.4 cubic kilometres of Loch Ness, the UK’s largest lake by volume.”