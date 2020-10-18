Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): It’s another cool early-morning start in the upper 30s to low 40s, but partly sunny skies help burn away the chill, with temperatures rising into the 50s by mid- to late morning. Light winds from the southeast add a couple of degrees over yesterday, with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll be close to “Nice Day” territory, but the cloud forecast is too uncertain to make it a sure bet. Regardless, not too shabby for the second half of October. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A continued light breeze from the southeast along with increasing clouds keeps us on the milder side. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy as evening temperatures fall back into the mid- to upper 50s, with lows only dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): A weak front approaches from the northwest but doesn’t quite make it into our area. So while we do see some clouds, partly sunny skies and a light wind from the south should get highs to near 70, leaving us with another rather pleasant day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds still from the south, temperatures remain mild again. Evening readings retreat through the 60s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

