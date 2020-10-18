Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds are on the increase overnight, with areas of patchy fog developing in the predawn hours. Rather mild, especially compared to last night, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s in most spots and around 50 degrees in D.C. proper. Increased humidity will be noticeable as well, with a light southeast wind at 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): After a foggy and overcast start, the fog will lift by late morning, but the clouds will be harder to shake. We’ll call it mostly cloudy, with some brighter skies possible the farther west you go. Mild and a bit humid, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Cloudy and mild again in the evening, with a slight chance at a shower.
