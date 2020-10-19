Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll hang on to considerable cloud cover, but skies could become partly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures climb through the 60s, maybe to near 70 if we manage some sunshine. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows settle between 50 and 55. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We should see more sunshine than on Monday, helping high temperatures advance to near 75. Winds remain light from the south, around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and comfortably cool. Lows range from 50 to 55 in our cooler areas to near 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the week’s warmest days with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds from the south and highs 75 to 80. Nighttime lows range from the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures may slip a bit Friday and especially Saturday as we may see winds come in from the east, increasing clouds. For now, we’ll call for highs near 75 Friday and closer to 70 on Saturday. Lows at night are in the 50s. Confidence: Medium