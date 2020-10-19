Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s partly to mostly cloudy through the night. Any rain should stay north of the area. Patchy fog is possible in the usual spots, such as near lakes and in valleys. Lows range from the mid-50s to near 60.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): There could be some patchy fog early. Otherwise, skies are cloudiest early, but the day should feature clearing overall. Highs are in the mid-70s, and perhaps the upper 70s in spots. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores, weed and grass pollen are all low.
Moisture train: Today’s satellite view does a great job showing the low-level flow. Watch those clouds stream in from near the ocean!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.