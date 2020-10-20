So does that mean we can breathe a sign of relief? Not quite. Late October, November, and even later storms have happened before, and they’ll happen again. They do exhibit a certain behavior, however, and we can gain some insight by glancing at our past.

How common are late-season storms and where do they form?

Looking through the NOAA database dating back to 1842, it becomes immediately clear that late-season storms are less frequent than their early-season counterparts. Just one named storm occurs on average after the start of November each year. A storm makes landfall in the U.S. after Nov. 1 only once every 10 years or so.

At this point in hurricane season, the Cabo Verde hurricane factory in the eastern Atlantic has usually already shut down. There’s no longer likely to be a parade of tropical waves rolling off Africa and developing, as high-altitude winds turn increasingly hostile. Instead, late-season storms are more apt to develop in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, or offshore of the eastern United States.

Of the 16 tropical storms or hurricanes to hit the U.S. on or after Halloween in the past 180 or so years, it appears that all but one followed this trend. The Gulf Coast has proven a particular hotspot, with 13 systems making landfall there since the 1840s.

None of the storms to hit the contiguous U.S. after Nov. 1 have been major hurricanes, although one storm in 1899 was just shy of the Category 3 threshold when it made landfall near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Storms undergoing “extratropical transition,” or a metamorphosis into a nor’easter-like midlatitude storm system, can also be problematic for the East Coast during the autumn. Sandy, which hammered the Northeast in late October 2012, was such a storm.

Hurricane season can stretch longer in Central America

While U.S. landfalls after the start of November are uncommon, there have been major late-season or offseason hurricane landfalls elsewhere. Hattie hit Belize as a Category 4 on Halloween 1961, while Otto hit extreme southern Nicaragua on Nov. 24, 2016, as a Category 3 hurricane.

Otto also marked the first time since 1996 that a tropical system had survived a crossover of Central America, and the first instance in which an Atlantic storm retained its name into the Pacific.

Fortunately for the United States, any and all Category 4 or 5 hurricanes during November and December have remained relegated to the Caribbean or immediate vicinity.

There have even been a couple of January tropical systems, but none affected land. Capping off the 2005 hurricane season, the most active on record, was Zeta, a 65 mph tropical storm that formed Dec. 30 and survived nearly a week into the new year.

Only one February and one March storm have ever formed, an unnamed tropical storm in 1952 and a Category 2 hurricane in 1908 respectively.

Takeaways

All told, hurricane danger in the U.S. plummets significantly after the last week of October, but it doesn’t fall to zero. That said, the risk of any major hurricane making landfall in the U.S. is virtually nonexistent after Halloween.

This late in the season, it’s also easier for forecasters to focus in on parts of the ocean basin that are still able to generate tropical systems — like the Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean — since these are the key hotspots where storms have historically formed.

Past November/December U.S. landfalls

Gulf Coast

Juan , Oct. 29, 1985. Category 1 landfall near Morgan City, La., with 75 mph winds. The storm made two loop-de-loops, the second of which took it ashore briefly before it moved out to sea and made another landfall as a tropical storm near Gulf Shores, Ala.

Unnamed tropical storm, Oct. 30, 1887. Made landfall just north of Tampa Bay with 45 mph winds.

Unnamed tropical storm, November 1, 1861. Crossed over the Mississippi River Delta in Louisiana before making landfall a second time near Pensacola, Florida later that day as a 70 mph tropical storm.

Unnamed hurricane, Nov. 2, 1861. A tropical storm developed off southwest Florida, making landfall as a 70 mph tropical storm near Naples on Nov. 1 before racing north and intensifying off the Carolinas. It made a second landfall as a hurricane east of Atlantic Beach, N.C., with 80 mph winds, before continuing as a strong tropical storm all the way into New England.

Unnamed tropical storm, Nov. 3, 1904. Moved ashore with 40 mph winds near Destin, Fla.

Unnamed hurricane, Nov. 4, 1935. A tropical storm developed east of Bermuda at the end of October, snaking an unusual track westward before intensifying into a Category 2 hurricane. It hit the Northwest Bahamas and eventually made landfall near Miami with 95 mph winds.

Mitch, Nov. 5, 1988. Landfall near Naples as a 55 mph tropical storm. Once a Category 5 hurricane over the western Caribbean, Mitch made landfall as a Category 1 in Honduras and unloaded feet of rain. Widespread flash flooding and mudslides across Central America probably killed more than 10,000, making Mitch the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since 1780.

Unnamed tropical storm, Nov. 14, 1859. Nicked South Florida and Miami Dade county with 65 mph winds.

Gordon, Nov. 16, 1994. Made landfall as a 50 mph tropical storm near Fort Myers Beach, Fla., before crossing the peninsula, looping offshore of the Carolinas while intensifying to Category 1 strength, and then weakening into a tropical depression before returning to Cape Canaveral, on the east coast of Florida. Then Gordon’s remnant rains and wind moved north through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Kate, Nov. 21, 1985. Category 2 landfall with 95 mph winds near Mexico Beach, Fla. — the same community devastated by the landfall of Category 5 Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Keith, Nov. 23, 1988. Tropical storm with 60 mph winds near Sarasota, Fla. Crossed the peninsula as a tropical storm and continued, passing north of Bermuda before transitioning into an extratropical cyclone.

Unnamed tropical storm, Nov. 26, 1852. A short-lived tropical storm, extant for only 24 hours, brought 50 mph winds near Englewood, Florida, west of Port Charlotte.

Unnamed tropical storm, Dec. 1, 1925. Landfall north of Naples with 50 mph winds. It then intensified into an extratropical storm, or a nor’easter, and brought 70 mph winds to the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Atlantic