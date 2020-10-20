Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): A cloudy start to the day with scattered light rain or drizzle possible, especially east of the city. Skies gradually turn partly sunny toward midday and especially this afternoon as high temperatures move higher than Monday into the mid- to upper 70s. Light winds from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid-50s to lower 60s with relatively comfortable humidity and light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is a touch higher, but still mostly comfortable (dew points near 60 or in the low 60s). Light winds mainly from the south again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows from the upper 50s to mid-60s along with light winds. Confidence: High

Thursday should be our warmest and nicest day this week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Thursday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday starts on the partly sunny side, but edges toward partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures are still warmer than normal with mid- to upper 70s in the afternoon. Friday night should be cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium