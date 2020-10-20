Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear through the evening, with some high clouds overhead. Clouds may increase overnight, and skies could be rather cloudy by morning. Some patchy fog and drizzle are also possible by dawn.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some morning clouds and fog should dissipate quicker than Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80 during the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south around five mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen, weed pollen and mold spores are all low.
Look up: The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight. Caused by Halley’s comet, it is typically fall’s best meteor shower. As the name suggests, the best place to look is near Orion. And the best time to look is between midnight and dawn.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.