Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): After some possible areas of fog and drizzle early this morning, partly sunny skies and light winds from the south set the stage for a somewhat summery feel this afternoon. We’ll start with temperatures rising into and through the 60s this morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid-70s to near 80 with a touch of humidity (dew points near 60 to the low 60s) but a nice day overall. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: We enjoy a mild evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same! Skies are partly sunny as morning temperatures once again rise into and through the 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Still just that hint of humidity (dew points near 60 to the low 60s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another mild evening with temperatures retreating through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows again settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Fair weather continues on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s, followed by Friday night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

AD

AD