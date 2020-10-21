Express forecast

Today: Becoming partly sunny and warm. Highs: mid-70s to near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm. Highs: mid-70s to near 80.

Forecast in detail

I know some folks feel like highs approaching 80 are too warm for late October. But why not enjoy the warmth given the inevitability of winter, especially this pandemic winter when we’ll probably be counting the days until spring. The only blip in the forecast? The chance of a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday, before a cooler and cloudier day on Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): After some possible areas of dense fog and drizzle early this morning, partly sunny skies and light winds from the south set the stage for a somewhat summery feel this afternoon. We’ll start with temperatures rising into and through the 60s this morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid-70s to near 80 with a touch of humidity (dew points near 60 to the low 60s) but a nice day overall. Confidence: High

Tonight: We enjoy a mild evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same! Skies are partly sunny as morning temperatures once again rise into and through the 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Still just that hint of humidity (dew points near 60 to the low 60s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another mild evening with temperatures retreating through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows again settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Fair weather continues on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s, followed by Friday night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

