According to Sam Lillo, a postdoctoral researcher with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, no other storms have exceeded that intensification rate northeast of Epsilon’s current position so late in the season.

The unsettling achievement marks the latest toppled record in what can only be described as a rambunctious hurricane season. Epsilon is the 26th named storm to form in the 2020 season, which has outpaced every other hurricane season to date. An ordinary season averages just over a dozen named storms in the Atlantic. If one more named storm forms in 2020, it will tie the mark for most storms in any Atlantic hurricane season on record, set in 2005.

AD

AD

Rapid intensification occurs when atmospheric and ocean conditions foster a period of explosive development within a tropical storm or hurricane. Weak upper-level winds allow the storm to mature in its vertical structure, while warm sea surface temperatures provide the fuel to support its organization.

Epsilon is the seventh named storm to rapidly intensify in the Atlantic in 2020. This month, Delta intensified from a tropical depression with 35 mph winds to a Category 4 with 145 mph winds — faster than any previous storm on record. It weakened to a Category 2 storm before lashing Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, including Cancun, and then southwest Louisiana.

Rapid intensification is probably a product of warming waters in the face of climate change. And more storms are likely to undergo rapid intensification in the future, presenting predictive challenges to meteorologists.

AD

AD

In mid-September, Hurricane Sally intensified leading up to its landfall in southern Alabama as a 105 mph Category 2.

On Monday, Epsilon was struggling against wind shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That worked to tear apart the system, displacing the bulk of any shower and thunderstorm activity to the east of the exposed low-level center of circulation.

But on Tuesday, Epsilon got its act together with thunderstorms blossoming over the core. A well-formed eye emerged Tuesday night.

Satellite imagery showed a spiraling arc of thunderstorms feeding into the system Wednesday, with a narrow core only about 125 miles across.

AD

In the coming days, Epsilon, which was 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda midmorning Wednesday, will skirt Bermuda with tropical storm conditions. The British territory was under a tropical storm warning, with squall-like showers and some 40 mph wind gusts possible late Wednesday into Thursday.