Through Tonight: It will be a beautiful and pleasant evening if you’re headed out. Temperatures will remain mild through and past sunset. Development of low clouds is always a difficult forecast, but they’re likely to be back by morning, along with some fog and drizzle. Lows will be near 60 to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Low clouds, fog and drizzle may persist through a good chunk of the morning or into midday. Once the clouds dissipate, sunshine will rule and temperatures jump once again. Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Foggy mornings: Low-level moisture has been on the rise the past few days. Add in a relatively stagnant air mass, thanks to high pressure, plus increasingly long nights, and you’ve got some fog. It made for some pretty scenes this morning.
