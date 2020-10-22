Bands of thundersnow and thundersleet were rumbling into the Twin Cities on Thursday morning, a sign of already-entrenched surface cold air. There’s a chance some of the cold could surge all the way to the Gulf Coast, with freezing temperatures even reaching the Mexican border.

In some places, temperatures will to 40 degrees below average for this time of year.

The cold looks to dominate for the remainder of the month, but could ease its grip on the western U.S. as November nears.

An appetizer shot of frigid cold

The tumbling temperatures will come in two waves, the first Thursday as developing low pressure over the Plains swings a cold front south. Northwesterly winds behind the front will cause temperatures to quickly plummet, the mercury in some spots dropping 30 degrees or more in three hours’ time.

Colder air will begin to infiltrate places like Amarillo, Tex., Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Mo., and even as far east as Minneapolis overnight into early Friday. The biggest temperature drop will be felt in western zones. Amarillo, where a near-record high of about 90 was predicted Thursday, could approach freezing by early Friday.

Meanwhile, the bitter cold will already be festering over much of the West, with lows below zero early Friday morning in parts of northern Montana. Glasgow could wake up to a low of just 4 degrees, beating out the record of 11 set in 2002. Accumulating snow is likely there by Friday evening, the city already having seen several significant winter storms.

Sheridan, Wyo., could awaken to a morning low around 7 degrees Friday, breaking a record that had stood since 1916. Lows in the lower to mid-20s are possible around Denver to start the day Friday, but by early next week, those values will be the highs.

Deep freeze settles across the western U.S.

The most vigorous shot of cold comes with a reinforcing cold front that will drop south across the Palmer Divide and High Plains late Saturday into Sunday, reaching West Texas by Monday. Most of Montana, Colorado and western parts of the Dakotas may not see temperatures make it out of the teens.

The frigid air is the result of a deep dip, or trough, in the jet stream and swirling upper-level low-pressure system that will settle across the West.

In the Mile High City, balmy temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday will be replaced by lower to mid-20s and snow Sunday. The city is likely to set a record Monday for its chilliest high temperature for the date, a forecast high of 24 easily replacing the high of 31 degrees from the record set in 1923.

The initial push of cold air is expected to aggravate ongoing Colorado wildfires, but by the weekend, colder air and a chance of snow in the Rockies and Foothills may help firefighters contain the ongoing blazes.

Helena, Mont., probably won’t make it above 18 degrees Sunday, chillier than the record 20 degree high observed in 1919. Billings, after dealing with heavy snow Saturday, will be equally cold Sunday. The city is expecting lows below zero Sunday night; in fact, so is most of Montana and Wyoming.

Cold shifts east

On Monday, the core of that bitter cold will sweep east, its icy breath lapping at much of the High Plains. Records may fall in many places in the western Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming and Colorado, where lows of zero to minus-5 or colder are possible. An isolated minus-10 reading is even possible Monday morning in the lee of the Bighorn Mountains just west of Sheridan.

The cold may be amplified by recent snowfall in the Northern Tier; Minneapolis saw a record 7.9 inches Monday.

By Tuesday, the cold becomes less significant in magnitude but expands in areal coverage. While a few subzero readings are still likely in Wyoming and northern Colorado, the bigger story will become how far east the cold extends.

It will swallow places like Minneapolis with single-digit morning lows, bring teens to the snow-battered Corn Belt, and even frost the Chicago suburbs with temperatures near freezing. The Twin Cities would be lucky to even make it to freezing for a high Tuesday, entrenched in the January-like chill.

Meanwhile in the East, highs have hovered some 10 to 15 degrees above average, part of the temperature seesaw that has become established across the nation. Highs in the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday climbed into the 80s during a time of year when mid-60s are more typical.