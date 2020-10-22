The blaze in Grand County, Colo., about a two-hour drive northwest of Denver and at an altitude of about 9,000 feet, forced the hasty evacuations of all of Grand Lake and parts of Granby, among other communities, and has reportedly destroyed an unknown number of structures.

The fire’s size means that three of the top five blazes on record in Colorado have occurred this year. The largest fire on record, the Cameron Peak Fire, is still burning just west of Fort Collins. The fire is still growing, burning into Rocky Mountain National Park, which is now closed to the public.

Noel Livingston, who leads the team of firefighters tackling this blaze as incident commander for Pacific Northwest Team Three, said that crews saw an “amazing amount of fire spread yesterday.”

At times, National Weather Service Doppler radar showed the smoke plume from the blaze towering close to 40,000 feet above the surface, a sign of extreme fire behavior. Typically, at such a high elevation in the state, the weather at this time of year would be snowy, rather than having such a high wildfire danger.

“We saw about 20 miles of fire growth throughout the day and throughout the night, which equated to about 100,000 acres of additional fire activity,” Livingston said.

The ingredients for the massive, rapid growth of this fire, Livingston said, were the timbered stands of trees, many of which had been weakened or killed by beetle invasions in recent year, a phenomena linked to climate change that is occurring across vast stretches of the West and into Canada.

As temperatures have increased in Colorado, it has given once scarce pests, including mountain bark beetles, that were held in check by extremely cold winter temperatures, an opportunity to spread and damage or destroy entire stands of trees. In some ecosystems, these dead or weakened trees can accelerate blazes, while in others they may actually slow down some wildfires, studies have shown.

Livingston also pointed to “extremely dry conditions” and strong winds that pushed the fire through the timbered areas. Winds near the fire were gusting to 60 mph at times on Wednesday.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin published a Facebook video around 1 a.m. Thursday explaining how tough the night had been.

“I have a message,” he said. “I'm not even sure what those words are. Today (Wednesday) has been an extremely, extremely challenging day for our community. We knew this fire was here. We knew the impacts of it. We looked at every possible potential for this fire. We never, ever expected 6,000 acres per hour to come upon our community."

The winds were strong and as a result, the fire’s behavior was, as well.

“As we drive around this northern part of Grand County, I don’t know what we’ll see in the morning, to be honest,” he said. “But you know what? Together, as a community, we’re going to get through this.”

The forecast for Thursday calls for more high winds and low relative humidity in the region of the fire.

“Unfortunately, today is another fire day,” Livingston said. “We have forecasted high winds coming in this afternoon with a cold front[al] passage. We have again forecasted dry conditions. And we obviously have a lot of available fuel this fire could continue to spread in.”

“We anticipate another day of large fire growth,” Livingston said.

The entire state Colorado is suffering drought conditions for the first time since 2013. Human-caused climate change is sparking more frequent and intense wildfires in much of the West, along with an extension of the wildfire season, studies show. Higher air temperatures are worsening droughts, as well.