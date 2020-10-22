Express forecast

Today: Fog lingers in the morning, but partly sunny afternoon. Highs: 75 to 79.

Tonight: Fog develops late, winds calm. Lows: 56 to 62.

Tomorrow: Fog burns off quickly, then partly sunny. Highs: 73 to 77.

Forecast in detail

There may be a hurricane out in the Atlantic and a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest, but we are sandwiched comfortably between the two. The warmth and moderate humidity are not so autumn-like the next three days, but a cool front moves through late Saturday to bring back more seasonable highs Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Much of the area is likely to have a foggy start and in some spots it could be dense. The sun should burn through by midday, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon. With moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s), it’s not a very fall feel. Winds are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: The evening is comfortable in the lower 70s, and skies are open enough to allow a great view of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn forming a tight triangle in the southwest sky. Fog is likely to develop later in the night with calm winds. Lows settle in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Friday): Another foggy start is likely but should burn off fairly quickly. With highs mainly in the mid-70s and moderate humidity, it’s T-shirt weather. Skies are partly sunny and winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Winds are calm and skies are partly cloudy with more late-night fog likely. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A cool front approaches the area on Saturday and clouds should gradually increase. Despite the clouds, highs top out in the unseasonably warm mid- to upper 70s. Showers are likely to be few in number and show up mainly late day into evening. Skies remain cloudy overnight, but cooler air moving in pushes lows down to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

AD

Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy, and temperatures rise only slowly. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s are much more in fall mode. Clouds linger overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium