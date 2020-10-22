And that’s precisely when the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew inside the belly of the beast. What they encountered proved to be arguably the most photogenic Atlantic hurricane of the year.

A sculpted, sloping eyewall can be seen, highlighting the ring of vicious thunderstorms that encircle the eye’s oasis of calm. Inside what was shaped like a bowl of cloud cover, those onboard the aircraft observed the famed “stadium effect” formed by the surrounding storm tops.

At that point, the aircraft was at roughly 9,200 feet, looking up at thunderstorms four times taller. The team had just recorded 115 mph winds in their penetration, or “penne,” of the hurricane’s eyewall. Now, they were enveloped by virtual calm.

What happens inside the storm

The eye of a hurricane is seemingly a contradiction to the fury it brings. While the eyewall may contain extreme winds, blinding downpours, a deafening roar and pinpoint lightning strikes, the eye is frequently the opposite — serene, only lightly overcast or even clear, quiet and home to only gentle or calm winds. It’s all thanks to the dynamics of the storm.

Hurricanes are like atmospheric sink drains, with air spiraling in from all sides. That surface air is warmed and saturated by its contact with bathlike, toasty ocean waters. Much of that heat energy is transformed into work, which manifests in the form of wind and rain.

As the air accelerates into the vacuum-like center of the hurricane, it expands, cooling down at precisely the rate it is simultaneously warmed by the waters below. That’s why hurricanes don’t feature fronts or changes in surface temperature; they are akin to heat engines, acting like their own self-contained blob of local warmth.

Eventually, all that inward-rushing air is funneled upward in the eyewall; much like a skater pulling in her arms while twirling, the air increases in speed even more as it orbits the eye. All that incredible volume of air is carried upward in the eyewall, reaching the top of the part of the atmosphere in which we reside called the “tropopause.” Unable to permeate this invisible ceiling, some of the air sinks back down, warming, drying and eroding an eye in the storm’s center.

“Outflow,” or exhaust from the storm, fans radially outward with thin, wispy cirrus clouds.

Wednesday’s photos

The photos captured southeast of Bermuda on Wednesday illustrate all of these processes at work. The leaning cloud tops reveal air spiraling into the storm, while crystal-clear blue skies overhead brighten the eye.

Down below, puffy cumulus clouds are present, characteristic of the low-level tropical and moisture-rich environment. The billowing cauliflower-like updrafts release latent heat, which sustains their vertical development. But as they soar higher, the atmosphere becomes cooler, and the cloud tops “glaciate” as ice crystals form.

That can be seen in the more diaphanous translucent clouds flanking the sun.