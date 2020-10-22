Through Tonight: Skies will be clear into the evening. You’ll notice things becoming rather dewy by late evening as some low clouds and fog begin to form. That cloudiness and some drizzle will become more likely after midnight all over the place. Lows will be near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds will be from the south around five mph but also will become calm later. Any fog that forms could be dense toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Friday): Fog and drizzle may be widespread again in the morning. It will be cool and damp until the sun breaks out at midday. Once it does so, clouds will vanish for the most part. Highs will be in the mid-70s most spots, but some upper 70s are possible as well. Winds will be from the south.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate.
September’s back: Having a streak of such warm days in late October isn’t too common historically. With three days 76 degrees or higher in a row through today in Washington, we’re tied for the 8th longest 76-degree-plus streak on record for the last two weeks of the month. It’s possible we’ll add to it Friday.
