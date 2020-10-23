Minneapolis has seen snowfall three times in the past week, including from a record early snowstorm that dropped nearly eight inches on Tuesday.

The Twin Cities average only 0.2 inches during the month of October, yet, with more snow on the way, could wrap the month with a double-digit total. After Friday night, the city may not reach freezing until the middle of next week.

That pales in comparison to areas farther west, across the High Plains and along the Rockies, where subzero readings are likely as the record cold settles south. Twelve million Americans could see temperatures dip into the single digits, while some fall below zero from this weekend into early next week.

The cold snap, known as a “blue norther” in Texas, is part of a seesaw weather pattern across the country that is also bringing mild temperatures and pleasant conditions to the East. Meanwhile, a spike in fire weather danger looms in California as the impending cold air filters westward from the Great Basin, bringing dry, strong winds blowing from land to sea.

Lead cold front sweeps south

The first of two strong cold fronts crashed south across the High Plains and the Texas Panhandle overnight Thursday into Friday, paving the way for more significant cold to arrive over the weekend.

In Amarillo, Tex., the high hit a record 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon, but temperatures fell into the mid 40s by midnight. The temperature was in the lower 30s on Friday morning while the barometric pressure climbed as cold, dense air bled south into the region.

Temperatures in Amarillo, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City weren’t expected to make it out of the 40s on Friday, a day after the southern Plains enjoyed a pleasant summery day. Freeze watches and warnings were draped from the Texas Panhandle through Oklahoma and Kansas north to southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

Farther to the north, however, winter is already in full force and becoming even more extreme — subfreezing highs are likely across the entire Dakotas this weekend into early next week, while lower 20s are likely in Montana.

Most of eastern Washington, northern Idaho including the Columbia River Basin and Montana are under winter storm warnings, while watches extend south through the western Dakotas west of Highway 83. That’s where a burst of accumulating snowfall is likely behind the second approaching cold front on Saturday; a half foot or more is possible near the Sand Hills of Nebraska, the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the high terrain of Colorado, Wyoming and adjacent Montana.

Some light snow is even possible in Minnesota, which if it occurs would push Minneapolis over the hill and lock in their snowiest October on record. Some of the recent snow in the Northern Tier has even been tinged brown due to wildfire smoke wafting northeast from Colorado.

Denver, a city that will spend Saturday in the mid to upper 60s, will see temperatures tumble to near 8 degrees on Sunday night, with 2 to 5 inches of snow a decent bet along the urban corridor. The city could set a record Monday for their coldest high for the date, which isn’t expected to top 23 degrees; the previous cold record on Monday of 31 was set in 1923.

Accumulating snow is likely in Granby, in the mountains of Colorado, between Sunday and Monday, with an overnight low likely below zero. That’s where the terrifyingly destructive East Troublesome Fire has been raging, exhibiting extreme behavior and rapidly expanding Wednesday and Thursday. The cooler temperatures and snowfall may help temper fire weather conditions, but may not completely halt the fires already burning. Unfortunately, the cold will be preceded by high winds, which will fan the flames prior to any snow.

A reinforcing shot of bitter cold

An even more potent surge of cold air comes Saturday night into Sunday across the Rockies and the north-central U.S.; Sunday night will be the coldest of the Arctic outbreak, with a spattering of subzero readings peppering the map in western parts of South Dakota, the Colorado Rockies, and Wyoming and Montana.

Billings, Mont., could drop to minus-1, which wouldn’t just set a record — it would obliterate the previous record by more than 20 degrees. If it does get that cold, it would be the second-coldest temperature on record there during October.

The air that will be over the Northern Tier on Monday and Tuesday isn’t merely cold — it’s a bona fide Arctic air mass with origins in central Siberia.

Rapid City, S.D., is forecast to nick 1 degree early Monday; it could set new low-temperature records for Sunday’s and Monday’s dates.

Sheridan, Wyo., could hit minus-7 on Sunday night, eclipsing its previous record, set more than a century ago, by 12 degrees.

High-altitude valleys of the Absaroka Range of northwest Wyoming could make it all the way down to minus-15.

The cold should begin to relent around the middle of next week.

California fire danger

The Arctic high-pressure system responsible for bringing a wintry chill may also instigate one of the biggest fire weather threats in California so far this year. The most dangerous time is from Sunday night into Tuesday.

Northeasterly winds funneling over the Sierra Nevada will blow westward down the mountains as a cold front arrives Sunday night, the winds accelerating and drying as they head downhill. This will sap already dry vegetation of moisture and permit rapid fire spread should a blaze ignite.

A high wind watch has already been issued beginning Sunday, while relative humidities could drop to between 5 and 10 percent. The setup is downright ominous.