The two blazes have the potential to merge, depending on conditions Friday and Saturday. So far, the East Troublesome Fire has forced the evacuations of Granby, Grand Lake and, to the east of Rocky Mountain National Park, the community of Estes Park. An unknown number of properties have been damaged or destroyed, and at least five people are missing.

Noel Livingston, who leads the team of firefighters tackling this blaze as incident commander, said in a news briefing that he expects “another active fire day” Friday, with areas east of the Rockies socked in by clouds, cold air and easterly winds, preventing fire spread there until late in the day.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, areas to the west, including throughout Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Lake area, are in a different fire weather environment, with sunshine, relatively warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

Livingston said Thursday that the more than 100,000 acres of fire growth that occurred late Wednesday and into Thursday morning is “really unheard of for a fire in this part of the world in timber."

No fire on record in Colorado that has started this late in the season has become nearly as large, putting the blaze in uncharted territory and showing all the hallmarks of climate change.

It’s largely burning at an elevation of 9,000 feet at a time of year when snow should be falling. The fire is raging during a severe drought, aggravated by record heat, through stands of trees killed or weakened by a years of a bark beetle infestation. The harmful beetles are a phenomena linked to climate change that is occurring across vast stretches of the West and into Canada.

As temperatures have increased in Colorado, it has given once-scarce pests, formerly held in check by extremely cold winter temperatures, an opportunity to spread and damage or destroy trees. The mountain bark beetle is such a pest. Studies have shown that in some ecosystems, these dead or weakened trees can accelerate blazes, while in others they may actually slow down some wildfires.

AD

AD

Firefighters and national park rangers expressed astonishment Thursday afternoon when the blaze sent embers across the continental divide, much of which is treeless because of the high altitude, and ignited a spot fire on the other side that grew as it spread up Mount Wuh within the national park.

According to Nick Nauslar, a predictive services meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho, having a wildfire jump the divide has happened before but is an extremely rare occurrence. As the fire established itself on the east side of the divide, the national park was evacuated, along with Estes Park.

The evacuation of Estes Park, home to about 7,000 and known as the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, was chaotic, with traffic backups that lasted hours as the sky glowed an eerie dark red, turning the bright afternoon into night.

AD

AD