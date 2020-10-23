Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Fog and clouds rule our morning hours. We could even see some patchy drizzle or sprinkles. The sun does try to break out midday into early afternoon, warming us out of the sticky 60s into the mid- to upper 70s by late afternoon. Breezes are light out of the south-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy early but we may see some clearing at times, at least before midnight. South breezes are fairly light but steady around 5 mph. If winds calm down, we could see another night of fog developing around and after midnight. Low temperatures dip to the moist, somewhat humid dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s (creating near 100 percent relative humidity and ideal for fog development). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): A cold front moves through with limited fanfare. Clouds increase into the afternoon hours but we do see some sunshine. This helps us eke out one more warm day in the mid- to upper 70s. Northwesterly breezes could gust around 20 mph by late day, and dew points should drop near the 50-degree mark, a much more comfortable zone. Shower chances, while limited, briefly rise as the front moves through. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A shower or two may be around early but any rain chances diminish by late evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy, regardless. Northerly breezes in the 10-20 mph range help cool us down notably, to around 50 degrees for a low temperature downtown, perhaps as cool as the mid-40s outside the Beltway. We get a night off from foggy conditions, at least! Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast at times. Rain chances are very low, so at least if you bundle up slightly you should be able to enjoy your outdoor plans. Temperatures don’t move much during the day, hovering in the 50s — mainly the mid-50s for many of us. More peeks of sunshine than currently expected could get us toward 60 but it’s not likely at this time. Northeast breezes slowly decrease toward 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds linger and we could even see some predawn fog once again, with an easterly breeze. Low temperatures, while fairly steady, bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Morning clouds and fog are possible again Monday but, so far, rain chances remain fairly low. Afternoon sunshine should boost us to at least around 70 degrees. Mid-70s in the sunniest spots, especially south of town, can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned as we get closer. If shower chances rise, the temperature forecast could fall a bit. Confidence: Medium