Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly to partly clear conditions are likely this evening and into the night. Like recent nights, we could see some fog develop late and toward dawn. It should be less widespread than recently, with a bit of wind keeping temperatures from meeting the dew point. Lows are around 60 or into the mid-60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Some fog is around early. Otherwise it’s partly to mostly cloudy as the front passes. There could be a few showers as it does, but anything of note should stay south. Partly sunny or better in the afternoon as highs head toward the mid-70s. Much cooler air filters in at night, with low clouds and temperatures settling to the mid-40s.
Sunday: Clouds and some drizzle are likely through the day. It’s a rather raw marine air mass, with daytime highs only in the low-to-mid 50s most spots. Definitely not the pick of the weekend!
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.