Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Saturday): The cold front passes during the day. We’ll see increased clouds for a time and the chance of a few quick showers in the midday or afternoon. There’s a small chance we get clipped by storms that form south later, but that should mainly be below southern Maryland. High temperatures are in the mid- to upper 70s as winds turn gusty from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Temperatures cool fairly rapidly into the evening. We should be into the 50s near and after sunset. Most spots reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Some occasional drizzle is possible, especially toward morning. Winds are from the north around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

AD

Tomorrow (Sunday): You’ll think many things about this day, but kind things may be few. It’s definitely on the cusp of staying-in weather. Temperatures are capped near 50 or perhaps a bit warmer, although some folks north and west could stay in the 40s. Unfortunately, several rounds of showers could move through, along with a chance for some drizzle. Winds are fairly light, out of the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Low clouds, fog and drizzle are all a good bet. The front is starting to come back north as a warm front, but that just makes it more soupy. Lows are pretty similar to temperatures during the day, or near 50. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

That front should push north throughout Monday. It often takes longer than expected for that to happen, so temperatures may not get too far into the 60s. There should be some clearing after morning clouds, fog and drizzle. Confidence: Medium