Through Tonight: The aforementioned cold front will slide through the area over the next few hours, accompanied by some spotty rain showers that should shut off just after midnight. Temperatures and dew points will be falling all throughout the overnight period, with lows settling in the mid 40s under a gusty north wind which may rattle some windows as you sleep.

Tomorrow (Sunday): You’ll be waking up to a whole new season and a whole new air mass. It’s dry during the morning, but light rain and drizzle are a good bet for most areas by the afternoon. With lots of clouds and a stiff northeast wind, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark. Not much improvement tomorrow night, with light rain and drizzle sticking around and temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

Zeta on deck: It’s nearly certain that we will have our 28th named tropical system within the next 48 hours, yet another storm that looks to be on track to impact the Gulf Coast. As if that region hasn’t had enough tropical systems to deal with in 2020.

Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet that the Atlantic hurricane season has had to go. And with 37 days left in the 2020 hurricane season, it seems pretty likely that we will break the 2005 record of 27 named storms in a single season.