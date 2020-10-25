Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): There will be no “sun” this Sunday as we’ll see cool air trapped at the surface with warmer air above. That means plenty of clouds, along with occasional drizzle and showers. Light winds from the northeast keep temperatures well in check, holding in the mid-40s to low 50s. Might as well put on a sweater and embrace the day indoors, perhaps throw something in the slow cooker and carve those pumpkins. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: The showers begin to wane but the fog and drizzle persist through the evening and overnight. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-40s to near 50, or may even rise a couple of degrees within that range as a warm front tries to approach toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds and drizzle could hang on into the morning hours, but we should gradually see skies start to brighten late morning into the afternoon as the warm front moves back to our north. By mid- to late afternoon, we’re partly sunny as highs reach the mid-60s or so, a marked improvement from the bleakness of today. Winds are light from the north early, then variable in direction by midday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The front doesn’t make much headway northward and starts coming back our way overnight. As such, we’ll see clouds on the increase once again, and a few showers may try to pop up, mainly north and west of D.C. Temperatures hold in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead