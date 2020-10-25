Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Pockets of drizzle and light rain will persist through the evening and overnight. Areas of patchy fog will probably develop, too. Temperatures really won’t move much, given all the moisture and cloud cover in the air. Lows will end up in the mid- to upper 40s, with near 100 percent humidity and light winds from the northeast.
Tomorrow (Monday): Drizzle and patchy fog will hang around early for parts of the area, but things should dry out by the late morning and into the afternoon. It’s unlikely that we completely break out of the cloud cover, which should keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It stays cloudy and mild in the evening, with temperatures in the low 50s.
