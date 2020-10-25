Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

It’s a pretty eclectic weather day around the United States today. Dangerous wildfires in California, big snow totals in the Upper Midwest and some impressive early-season cold in the Northern Plains. And what about us? Well, we’ve got some weather, for sure, but it’s just not that exciting. A regime change in the form of a stalled cold front is helping to kick up showers and drizzle over much of the region this afternoon and into tonight. Monday won’t be as wet, but it’s not going to be a particularly nice day, either.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Pockets of drizzle and light rain will persist through the evening and overnight. Areas of patchy fog will probably develop, too. Temperatures really won’t move much, given all the moisture and cloud cover in the air. Lows will end up in the mid- to upper 40s, with near 100 percent humidity and light winds from the northeast.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Drizzle and patchy fog will hang around early for parts of the area, but things should dry out by the late morning and into the afternoon. It’s unlikely that we completely break out of the cloud cover, which should keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It stays cloudy and mild in the evening, with temperatures in the low 50s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.