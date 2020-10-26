Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Some patchy morning fog and drizzle are likely, but we should see a drying trend toward midday and into the afternoon. Skies should brighten a bit, but I wouldn’t count on blue skies. Highs should end up within a few degrees of 60. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy as lows slowly settle around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A front stalled over the area keeps us on the cloudy side and also acts as a barrier to warmer air coming up from the south. Highs may struggle to top the low 60s, with some 50s hanging on in our northern areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few showers. Lows are near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We may struggle again to see much sunshine on Wednesday, but the chance of any showers is low (around 20 percent). Highs edge up into the low to mid-60s. Shower chances increase Wednesday night, especially late, with lows 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium

Rain is likely Thursday through the first half of Friday and could be heavy times. The rain may come in two waves, the first on Thursday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta and the second from a wave of low pressure developing on a cold front Thursday night. Highs Thursday are in the 60s, with lows into Friday morning 45 to 50. Highs on Friday are probably around 60, and rain should end by the afternoon. Confidence: Medium