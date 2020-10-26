Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: There will be some breaks in the clouds this evening. But the gray skies will return, and late-night areas of fog or drizzle are possible. Some dense fog is possible, but it shouldn’t be widespread. Lows should be near 50 to perhaps the mid-50s. Winds should be light from the north.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A bit of fog and drizzle will likely persist into the morning, but it should wane quickly. After that, it likely will be very cloudy through the day, but we should be dry after the early morning, and we could see some afternoon breaks once again. Highs should be near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds should be light and variable.
Brrr: Models have been hinting at the potential of a freeze in at least parts of the area this weekend. The average first freeze is in the mirror now or in a week or so for spots west of Interstate 95. At Dulles, it’s predicted for Oct. 19, then up in Baltimore it’s Oct. 28. Washington’s average first freeze comes on Nov. 17.
