This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tropical Storm Zeta intensified overnight and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Monday evening. It is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing high winds, storm-surge flooding and torrential rainfall in Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Zeta — which is likely to be the 11th named storm to strike the country this season — is expected to maintain strength or slowly weaken as it approaches Louisiana as a high-end tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.