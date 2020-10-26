High winds, storm surge flooding and torrential rainfall are likely when the storm comes ashore in Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle, with flooding rains possible as far north as the Mid-Atlantic.

Zeta is likely to become the 11th named storm to make landfall in the United States this season, setting a record. Only once before has the Greek alphabet been dipped into for names, and that year — 2005 — Zeta was as far as the season went.

With another one to three storms possible before the season’s conclusion at the end of November, it’s conceivable, if not likely, that this year will break 2005′s record for the most storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

Zeta’s development also marks yet another storm that’s slated to target Louisiana, a storm-weary state that’s been the epicenter of a host of weather disasters in 2020. Some parts of the Bayou State have spent a cumulative total of three weeks or more in National Hurricane Center forecast cones in 2020, with Category 4 Hurricane Laura striking in August and Hurricane Delta hitting in October.

While Zeta’s incipient landfall midweek doesn’t look to be overly intense, it’s another impact for a state struggling to cope with multiple simultaneous recovery efforts amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“There is an increasing risk of storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,” wrote the National Hurricane Center.

Where Tropical Storm Zeta is now

At 11 a.m. Monday, Zeta had winds of 70 mph — just shy of hurricane strength. It was moving northwest at 10 mph, and is set to pass over the northern Yucatán Peninsula late Monday and Monday night, where hurricane warnings are in effect between Tulum and Dzilam, as well as for Cozumel.

The resort cities of Playa del Carmen and Cancun, both heavily impacted by Hurricane Delta only two weeks ago, will be affected as well.

Strong winds could also clip the western tip of Cuba; a tropical storm warning is in effect there.

Emergence over the Gulf on Tuesday

During its encounter with land, Zeta — which at landfall will probably be a Category 1 hurricane — will weaken some before reemerging over the Gulf of Mexico. There are conflicting signals for the extent to which Zeta will be able to reorganize. The most likely scenario is a maintenance of strength or slow weakening as it approaches the Louisiana coast as a high-end tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.

At the lowest levels, minimal ocean heat content, or the energy that warm ocean waters can contribute to the maintenance or intensification of tropical systems, is present. Sea surface temperatures, while milder than average for this time of year, have decreased following recent cold fronts, with little recovery.

In the upper atmosphere, high pressure and broad clockwise flow over the Gulf of Mexico will help with Zeta’s outflow, or the evacuation of already spent air exiting from the storm’s center, which could help it maintain strength longer than normal over otherwise less-than-ideal sea surface temperatures.

Mid-level winds may become more disruptive as the circulation approaches the coast Wednesday, inducing some weakening.

Forecast for Louisiana and Mississippi

Conditions will deteriorate in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday morning. The brunt of the storm’s high winds, coastal flooding and heavy rains occur during the evening as Zeta moves northward ahead of an approaching storm from the west. This means Zeta will be accelerating north and northeastward, its inclement weather arriving considerably faster than during hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Strong wind gusts near the coast could potentially top 70 mph, while storm surge flooding could affect a large area from where the storm makes landfall eastward into Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Heavy rain is likely, too, with pockets of six inches or more likely from the greater New Orleans area into southern Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Heavy rain in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

There are also growing signs that Zeta’s moisture will interact with a stalled cold front that will be draped across the eastern United States, depositing a strip of heavy rainfall in the Southeast and perhaps the southern Mid-Atlantic late this week. Atlanta could be drenched with several inches of rain, while a good soaking is possible in the Carolina Piedmont, too.

Confidence is also increasing in very wet weather overspreading the Washington to New York City corridor, as a mid-latitude storm and the remnant moisture of Zeta combine to produce heavy downpours. However, there still remains uncertainty in whether those two pieces come together, and it remains possible that the heaviest rain skirts or misses D.C.

Meanwhile, hurricane season doesn’t look to be over quite yet. Meteorologists have been concerned for weeks that the start of November could feature another flurry of storminess as a large-scale shift in the upper atmosphere becomes more conducive to generating tropical storms in the Atlantic.

That looks to last for perhaps the first half of the month. If we wind up with one more storm, we’ll tie the record for most observed in a season (2005 had one unnamed storm in addition to Zeta); two more and we’ll beat it.