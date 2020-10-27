AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer than Monday with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds blow mainly from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions continue, but some showers are possible overnight as lows drift down to the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some morning light showers are possible, but otherwise mostly cloudy skies continue with maybe a sunny spot or two as highs head to the mid- to upper 60s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Lows ranging through the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday finds periods of rain during the day, sometimes heavy, with highs in the 60s again, but with more mugginess, too. Rain or periods of showers continue Thursday night, with lows in the 50s and breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

AD

Friday features morning showers or rain with temperatures holding in the 50s and staying quite breezy. Some sunshine could sneak out by afternoon behind the cold front. Friday night turns clear and cooler with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium