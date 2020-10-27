It’s the latest in a seemingly ceaseless barrage of storms to target the country this year. Zeta is set to become the 11th named storm to impact the Lower 48 since May. Four hurricanes have hit the Gulf Coast so far, with two of them — Laura and Delta — hitting within 15 miles of each other in western Louisiana.

After striking the Yucatán Peninsula, the storm was reemerging over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning, and is expected to intensify and reach hurricane intensity while churning northward and increasing its forward speed.

“Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast by late Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Hurricane warnings span the coastline from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state border. That includes New Orleans proper and much of the Mississippi River Delta. Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas are included in the warning.

Farther east, a tropical storm warning continues along the shore to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle.

Storm surge warnings cover a broader area from Intracoastal City, La., to Navarre, Fla., highlighting the risk for a widespread two-to-four foot surge with inundation in some areas of as much as six feet possible.

After coming ashore sometime late Wednesday as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane, Zeta will weaken and move across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic as a tropical rainstorm, with heavy rainfall totals and the potential for localized flooding.

Tracking Zeta

At 11 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, Tropical Storm Zeta had just emerged off the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. Maximum winds were listed at 65 mph, and the system was moving northwest at 14 mph.

Sustained winds of 74 mph with a gust to 87 mph were reported shortly after midnight Eastern time just south of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, while winds in Cancun gusted to 79 mph. Zeta is the third named storm to hit the Yucatán Peninsula in just over two weeks, joining Gamma and Delta.

On satellite imagery, Zeta displayed a classic “moat,” with dry air wrapping around its core. However, observations from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated the storm has an intact core of thunderstorms and will probably begin strengthening again soon.

Only once before have forecasters dipped into the Greek alphabet for storm names in the Atlantic, and that year — 2005 — Zeta was as far as the season went.

With another one to three storms possible before the season’s conclusion at the end of November, it’s conceivable, if not likely, that this year will break 2005′s record for the most storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

The wind threat

The strongest winds will be found within Zeta’s core and just to the east, with gusts topping 75 mph likely along the immediate coastline in extreme southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and southwest Alabama. A few 85 mph gusts may be clocked in elevated locations near the beaches.

There remains a chance that Zeta could intensify at the last minute and come ashore stronger than forecast, perhaps reaching Category 2 strength. That would present the risk of higher wind gusts in exposed locations, but that does not yet appear likely.

In metropolitan New Orleans, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible, with higher gusts over Lake Pontchartrain, if the storm’s center passes overhead as is anticipated.

Winds will weaken significantly as the system moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico, with 35 to 45 mph gusts in inland areas of south-central Mississippi and much of central Alabama and western Georgia.

A couple of isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out in Zeta’s spiral rain bands east of the center.

Storm surge flooding

Storm surge could present a danger to numerous areas along the Gulf Coast, since Zeta will strike a low-lying region that is highly susceptible to inundation. Surge refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.

Even though Zeta may only be a strong tropical storm or low-end hurricane, the slope of the sea floor and low elevation of land makes the region especially vulnerable. Sea level rise and land subsidence is increasing southeastern Louisiana’s susceptibility to storm surge flooding, in particular, and some coastal defenses in Louisiana may have been weakened by recent storms.

A surge of up to four to six feet is possible east of New Orleans, including on Lake Borgne. Mobile Bay in Alabama could experience a similar surge. Flanking those zones, a two to four foot surge is more likely, including on Lake Pontchartrain.

The greatest surge will occur near and east of Zeta’s center, where onshore winds will be more effective at piling water up against the coast.

Heavy rainfall will stretch well inland

A widespread two to four inches of rain is likely where Beta’s core passes, with localized four-to-six-inch amounts are possible in a swath from southeastern Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama and potentially into northwestern Georgia. The greater Atlanta area is already under a flash flood watch because of the expectation of heavy downpours there.

Meanwhile, Zeta could also interact with a stalled cold front to bring what meteorologists refer to as a “Predecessor Rain Event,” or PRE, across portions of the Tennessee and Missouri valleys. Moisture north of Zeta will be squeezed out of the air by the front, converted into heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated four-inch totals from eastern Arkansas to southern Kentucky and west-central Tennessee. Some of that rain could break out as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Zeta’s remnants could eventually merge with the cold front and deposit a two-to-three-inch slug of rainfall in the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, affecting cities including Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. The moisture will probably sweep through southern New England, too.