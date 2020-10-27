The University of Oklahoma warned students of “lightning-infested sleet and freezing rain storms” that would hit the central Oklahoma campus, thunder echoing throughout Oklahoma City. Social media was replete with photos of toppled trees, the storm posing a particular danger to agriculture.

It’s the first time that either the National Weather Service in Norman or Tulsa has issued an ice storm warning during the month of October, the pre-Halloween glaze the worst ice storm to strike at any time of year for at least the past five years.

One of the heaviest bands of freezing rain was working northeast along Interstate 44 in southwest Oklahoma midmorning Tuesday, riding along the heavily-traveled H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported “severe” travel hazards, stating “driving in these conditions can be dangerous. Please avoid driving if possible.”

AD

AD

In Stephens County, just east of Lawton-Fort Sill, commercial vehicles were restricted from Highway 81 between Marlow and Duncan because of power lines hanging over the roadway. Numerous house fires occurred Monday, many a result of downed wires.

Interstate 44 eastbound was narrowed to one lane in Gore, near the Arkansas border, because of a crash.

Emergency management also reported trees blocking the eastbound lanes of Southwest 119th Street in Moore, a suburb just south of Oklahoma City.

Some residents took to social media to voice their experience weathering the storm. One Twitter user wrote that their father, age 55, fell and fractured a vertebrae while trimming a tree coated in ice in Oklahoma City.

“So many tree limbs popping, pulverizing our power lines,” wrote another.

AD

Numerous school and extracurricular program closings were reported across the state, with some classes canceled entirely while others were moved online for virtual instruction.

AD

“It’s been years since [Oklahoma City] has had to deal with a significant winter weather event,” wrote Brad Carl, a former Tulsa television meteorologist who now works for the Nature Conservancy in Oklahoma City. “I think this ice storm has painfully reminded us that winter can be wicked around these parts when it really wants to be.”

Carl said he experienced flickering lights throughout the day Monday, finally losing power and joining tens of thousands of others in the city limits early Tuesday morning. He captured images of iced-over leaves and branches, icicles hanging from power lines like stalactites.

AD

The time of year, which still features fully-leafed trees and somewhat verdant vegetation, makes for an even more disruptive ice event, since there is a greater surface area on trees for ice to accrete on. That in turn allows more weight to build up, making it easier to collapse tree limbs and branches.

The cause of the ongoing ice storm is a narrow layer of cold air at the surface below a mile in altitude. At 7,800 feet, it was nearly 47 degrees Tuesday morning over Oklahoma City, yet temperatures at ground level have remained below freezing since midmorning Monday. That permits liquid water to fall and hit the ground, quickly freezing on contact.

In the warmer air at the mid levels, periodic surges of moisture have brought repeated rounds of moderate precipitation, some sleet mixing in at times. That’s cut back on freezing rain totals in a few spots, but made for more difficult travel.

Overnight temperatures will warm just above freezing, allowing the final bout of precipitation Wednesday — perhaps the heaviest — to fall as rain. A period of heavy snow is even possible with moisture wrapping around the low pressure system late Wednesday into Thursday for western North Texas and the Texas Panhandle.