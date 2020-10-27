Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ve got some breaks in the clouds this evening. They should tend to fill in overnight. A shower or two is possible, but most of that stuff should stay to our north. Lows will range from near-50 to the mid-50s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds will continue to be dominant. It should be somewhat warmer than today, though. I think we will hold off any rain until after dark. Highs will be in the mid-60s to near-70. Winds will be light and variable.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high.
