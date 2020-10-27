Though showers may begin Wednesday night, the heaviest looks to fall Thursday afternoon and evening, with a few showers lingering into Friday.

It’s a tricky meteorological setup and uncertainty remains regarding where the heaviest rainfall sets up, but it has the potential to be Washington’s wettest day since 2.88 inches fell Sept. 10, and if we beat that, the wettest this year.

Conditions should improve Friday afternoon before a cool-down this weekend.

The meteorological setup for heavy rains

Several meteorological ingredients will come together from late Wednesday into Thursday to set the stage for a potentially significant rainfall event. Already, those mechanisms are bringing a damaging ice storm to the Southern Plains as cold air dives south from the Rockies.

The instigating system for the ice storm, a pocket of spin at the mid-levels of the atmosphere, will pivot east, shifting a cold front toward the East Coast on Thursday. Meanwhile, Zeta’s remnants will be approaching the Virginia Tidewater and the Mid-Atlantic.

How both elements will precisely interact remains a bit murky, but it’s likely that the frontal cyclone and remnants of Zeta will merge and create an intensifying coastal storm near or off the Delmarva by Friday morning. In the process, the juiced-up atmosphere will deposit a widespread one to three inches of rain, with localized greater amounts. The cold front will help focus the rainfall by serving as an additional source of lift.

The best trigger for heavy rainfall may be just to the north, while the greatest moisture will reside to our south. But there is increasing confidence that the overlap of both features could place a jackpot zone nearby or over us.

What to expect

Wednesday night: showers arrive

Starting overnight Wednesday, the area of moderate to heavy rains will be fairly widespread throughout the Southeast and portions of the Mid-Atlantic. The chance of heavy rain picks up through the day Thursday, particularly as the core of Zeta passes south of our region. The heaviest rains will likely be intermittent in nature, coming in waves of downpours.

Thursday and Thursday night: the heaviest rains

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a Slight Risk of flash flooding for Thursday and Thursday night. One factor that will limit widespread flooding is the rapid movement of Zeta’s remnants and the approaching storm along the cold front.

AD

AD

Moreover, the lack of recent rainfall means the ground can handle more water. That said, ponding of water is still likely in urban areas during heavier bursts of rain.

While we don’t expect any thunderstorms or severe weather, shallow convective clouds embedded in the overall rain shield will deliver a quick quarter to half inch of rainfall at times and these could cause an isolated flash flooding concern.

The most unstable portion of the air mass is expected to remain to our south, across southern Virginia and North Carolina. There, an isolated tornado or damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out, given the residual spin in Zeta’s core.

Friday: cooler and blustery

Rains will continue through midnight Thursday, then taper through the early morning Friday as the coastal system rapidly moves off to the northeast.

Cooler air filters in, and it becomes breezy as the storm’s pressure gradient increases, with peak gusts out of the northwest from 30 to 35 mph.