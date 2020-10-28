Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Some patchy fog or mist possible again early this morning. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy today with perhaps a light shower or sprinkle during the morning hours. Morning temperatures rise into the 60s, with mild afternoon highs near 70. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken this evening with the chance of an isolated shower. Rain then moves in from the west during the overnight hours, with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Rain is likely most of the day and could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures are fairly steady in the mid-50s to low 60s, with occasionally breezy winds from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The steady rain tapers during the evening, but scattered showers may continue through the night. Storm rainfall totals of one to three inches seem likely for most spots. Overnight lows dip to the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A few showers remain possible Friday morning, but otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy, cool and breezy day. Winds from the northwest, gusting around 20 to 30 mph, limit highs to the 50s. Friday night lows fall back to the chilly 30s. Confidence: Medium