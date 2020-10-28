The latest developments:
- Zeta intensified markedly overnight, the sun setting on a tropical storm Tuesday and dawning Wednesday on a formidable Category 1 hurricane. It could strengthen even more, potentially reaching Category 2 intensity in the hours before landfall.
- Hurricane warnings are in effect from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including greater New Orleans.
- A storm surge warning also covers areas between the mouth of the Atchafalaya River in Louisiana to Navarre, Fla. Surge could reach six to nine feet in some spots, the National Hurricane Center is warning of “a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland.”
- Zeta is moving quickly north, its forward rate of speed (17 mph) will allow its winds to reach farther inland than ordinarily would be the case with a landfalling system.
Key messages from Hurricane Center’s latest update
The National Hurricane Center’s Zeta update at 11 a.m. Eastern time indicates that the storm continues to speed toward southeastern Louisiana, moving north at 18 mph from a position of about 220 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
- The diameter of hurricane-force winds is compact, at 35 miles beyond the center of the storm, but if placed over the right area, the winds could encompass an entire metro region. Some computer models bring the storm close enough to New Orleans to expose the city to its strongest winds.
- Conditions will not gradually deteriorate today; instead, they will suddenly go downhill, with winds and rain rapidly picking up intensity. By midafternoon, many in Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and Alabama may well end up thinking, “Well, that escalated quickly.”
- Do not expect the winds to be confined to the coast. Here’s the Hurricane Center’s message for how far inland the strong winds may get, because of the storm’s increasingly rapid forward speed.
“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, and northern Georgia this evening through early Thursday morning, and into the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia on Thursday. Wind gusts could be especially severe across the southern Appalachian Mountains on Thursday.”
Zeta’s strong eyewall winds could slam New Orleans, Gulfport and Biloxi
Wind gusts of 90 to 100 mph are possible along the immediate coastline where Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, the strongest winds confined to the storm’s eyewall, or the ring of most intense thunderstorms surrounding the center. This zone will likely sweep through the Louisiana Delta and potentially slam New Orleans and southern Mississippi.
In the New Orleans metro area, wind gusts topping 80 to 90 mph are probable, especially if the city is hit directly by a portion of the eyewall. Winds this strong can cause extensive tree damage and power outages.
Even if the city is merely scraped by the eyewall, hurricane force winds are still likely.
Gulfport and Biloxi in Mississippi could bear the full force of the storm’s impact, too; the U.S. Air Force already relocated the remainder of its Hurricane Hunter aircraft, based at Keesler Air Force Base, elsewhere. Residents there could see wind gusts near 90 mph.
Zeta’s swift northeasterly motion means it will penetrate farther inland before weakening, with the potential to bring high winds to areas that might not ordinarily expect it from a lower-end hurricane.
Its damaging winds may even barrel into much of inland Mississippi and Alabama, with a swath of 60 to 75 mph gusts possible, again increasing power outage potential. Places like Hattiesburg, Miss., and the Interstate 65 stretch between Montgomery and Birmingham, Ala., are at risk for damaging wind gusts.
Dangerous storm surge flooding expected as Zeta swiftly crashes ashore
Hurricane Zeta is most likely to make landfall somewhere on the Mississippi River Delta in the bayous of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday evening, with a secondary landfall in Mississippi. The Delta sits only a few feet above sea level in many places, bringing the potential for serious inundation of a number of coastal communities.
Storm-surge flooding could reach 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground in spots.
- The worst surge is likely to be found in coastal Mississippi, where persistent winds blowing toward the shore will pile water against the coast. The shallow slope of the continental shelf off the coast in this region allows water to build up as storms approach, heightening the surge risk.
- In the greater New Orleans area, a 5 to 7 foot surge is expected on Lake Borgne, while Lake Pontchartrain should prepare for a 3 to 5 foot rise in water levels. The surge is not expected to be high enough to pose a threat to the series of flood protection levees protecting the city, however.
- Elsewhere, a 5 to 7 foot surge is likely if the worst case scenario pans out for the Louisiana Delta, while places like Mobile Bay in Alabama are looking at a 4 to 6 foot surge potential. Surge amounts will still be up to five feet in central Louisiana, but will drop off quickly farther west. A relatively minor surge of up to a few feet is possible east all the way through the Big Bend of Florida.
Tracking Hurricane Zeta
Hurricane Zeta is moving toward a state that is no stranger to the fury of the tropics this hyperactive hurricane season, with two hurricanes preceding this one. The difference between those two — hurricanes Laura and Delta — and Zeta is that the current storm will have more significant effects on New Orleans and the eastern part of the state compared with the previous storms.
You can track the storm with our tracking map, updated with each new forecast from the National Hurricane Center.