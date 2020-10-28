Wind gusts of 90 to 100 mph are possible along the immediate coastline where Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, the strongest winds confined to the storm’s eyewall, or the ring of most intense thunderstorms surrounding the center. This zone will likely sweep through the Louisiana Delta and potentially slam New Orleans and southern Mississippi.

In the New Orleans metro area, wind gusts topping 80 to 90 mph are probable, especially if the city is hit directly by a portion of the eyewall. Winds this strong can cause extensive tree damage and power outages.

Even if the city is merely scraped by the eyewall, hurricane force winds are still likely.

Gulfport and Biloxi in Mississippi could bear the full force of the storm’s impact, too; the U.S. Air Force already relocated the remainder of its Hurricane Hunter aircraft, based at Keesler Air Force Base, elsewhere. Residents there could see wind gusts near 90 mph.

Zeta’s swift northeasterly motion means it will penetrate farther inland before weakening, with the potential to bring high winds to areas that might not ordinarily expect it from a lower-end hurricane.