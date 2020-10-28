Wind and surge increasing along Gulf Coast ahead of Zeta
Conditions were beginning to worsen along and off the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines shortly before noon on Wednesday, with Hurricane Zeta just over 150 miles offshore. The storm was coming into the view of the National Weather Service’s Slidell, La., radar, revealing a 35-mile wide eye churning toward land.
Tidal data revealed water levels running 1.5 feet above normal in Shell Beach, La., a small neighborhood on Lake Borgne some 25 miles east of New Orleans. Virtually all homes in the community are on stilts. A surge of 1.8 feet was observed at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club in Bay St. Louis, La., while water levels in Pascagoula, Miss., were elevated about 1.7 feet.
Winds in New Orleans were light, generally between 12 and 18 mph, but that is expected to change later this evening. Some hurricanes have a “moat” of calm winds that surround their fury. Gusts to nearly 50 mph were observed about 50 miles east-northeast of Zeta’s center by an offshore buoy.
A pass through the storm by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft estimated surface winds of about 86 mph in the core. That’s similar to satellite-derived observations at the time.
Satellite imagery revealed Zeta was likely intensifying, its eye becoming cleaner as strong thunderstorms blossomed around the northern eyewall. There is a chance it will make landfall as a Category 2 storm; winds gusting to near 100 mph can be expected near the immediate coastline.
Zeta’s remnants to soak Mid-Atlantic
Zeta’s remnant circulation will interact with an approaching mid-level disturbance from the west to drop a swath of heavy downpours up the Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic.
The same system that brought record temperatures and snow to the High Plains and Rockies and a devastating ice storm in Oklahoma is moving east, and will act as a triggering mechanism for heavy rainfall. Enhanced lift, or upward motion ahead of it, will induce widespread shower and thunderstorm activity.
At the same time, a developing cold front, draped from the Ohio Valley through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, could act to further focus rainfall. Pockets of excessive rainfall are possible in places such as Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.
It remains uncertain exactly where the main zone of rainfall sets up. While the greatest storm dynamics are located off the Washington to Baltimore corridor, the greatest moisture will be found to the south. It’s possible the two features will overlap such that the heaviest rain targets the nation’s capital.
Overall, a widespread two to three inches is likely for most areas.
Rain will come in waves throughout the day Thursday. While severe weather is not anticipated, save for a marginal risk over southern Virginia and the Carolinas, gusty winds are possible in the tropical downpours.
Key messages from Hurricane Center’s latest update
The National Hurricane Center’s Zeta update at 11 a.m. Eastern time indicates that the storm continues to speed toward southeastern Louisiana, moving north at 18 mph from a position of about 220 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
- The diameter of hurricane-force winds is compact, at 35 miles beyond the center of the storm, but if placed over the right area, the winds could encompass an entire metro region. Some computer models bring the storm close enough to New Orleans to expose the city to its strongest winds.
- Conditions will not gradually deteriorate today; instead, they will suddenly go downhill, with winds and rain rapidly picking up intensity. By midafternoon, many in Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and Alabama may well end up thinking, “Well, that escalated quickly.”
- Do not expect the winds to be confined to the coast. Here’s the Hurricane Center’s message for how far inland the strong winds may get, because of the storm’s increasingly rapid forward speed.
“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, and northern Georgia this evening through early Thursday morning, and into the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia on Thursday. Wind gusts could be especially severe across the southern Appalachian Mountains on Thursday.”
Zeta’s strong eyewall winds could slam New Orleans, Gulfport and Biloxi
Wind gusts of 90 to 100 mph are possible along the immediate coastline where Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, the strongest winds confined to the storm’s eyewall, or the ring of most intense thunderstorms surrounding the center. This zone will likely sweep through the Louisiana Delta and potentially slam New Orleans and southern Mississippi.
In the New Orleans metro area, wind gusts topping 80 to 90 mph are probable, especially if the city is hit directly by a portion of the eyewall. Winds this strong can cause extensive tree damage and power outages.
Even if the city is merely scraped by the eyewall, hurricane force winds are still likely.
Gulfport and Biloxi in Mississippi could bear the full force of the storm’s impact, too; the U.S. Air Force already relocated the remainder of its Hurricane Hunter aircraft, based at Keesler Air Force Base, elsewhere. Residents there could see wind gusts near 90 mph.
Zeta’s swift northeasterly motion means it will penetrate farther inland before weakening, with the potential to bring high winds to areas that might not ordinarily expect it from a lower-end hurricane.
Its damaging winds may even barrel into much of inland Mississippi and Alabama, with a swath of 60 to 75 mph gusts possible, again increasing power outage potential. Places like Hattiesburg, Miss., and the Interstate 65 stretch between Montgomery and Birmingham, Ala., are at risk for damaging wind gusts.
Dangerous storm surge flooding expected as Zeta swiftly crashes ashore
Hurricane Zeta is most likely to make landfall somewhere on the Mississippi River Delta in the bayous of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday evening, with a secondary landfall in Mississippi. The Delta sits only a few feet above sea level in many places, bringing the potential for serious inundation of a number of coastal communities.
Storm-surge flooding could reach 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground in spots.
- The worst surge is likely to be found in coastal Mississippi, where persistent winds blowing toward the shore will pile water against the coast. The shallow slope of the continental shelf off the coast in this region allows water to build up as storms approach, heightening the surge risk.
- In the greater New Orleans area, a 5 to 7 foot surge is expected on Lake Borgne, while Lake Pontchartrain should prepare for a 3 to 5 foot rise in water levels. The surge is not expected to be high enough to pose a threat to the series of flood protection levees protecting the city, however.
- Elsewhere, a 5 to 7 foot surge is likely if the worst case scenario pans out for the Louisiana Delta, while places like Mobile Bay in Alabama are looking at a 4 to 6 foot surge potential. Surge amounts will still be up to five feet in central Louisiana, but will drop off quickly farther west. A relatively minor surge of up to a few feet is possible east all the way through the Big Bend of Florida.
Tracking Hurricane Zeta
Hurricane Zeta is moving toward a state that is no stranger to the fury of the tropics this hyperactive hurricane season, with two hurricanes preceding this one. The difference between those two — hurricanes Laura and Delta — and Zeta is that the current storm will have more significant effects on New Orleans and the eastern part of the state compared with the previous storms.
You can track the storm with our tracking map, updated with each new forecast from the National Hurricane Center.