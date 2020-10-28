Through Tonight: Rain develops tonight. It should stay mostly dry through midnight, with rain chances increasing pretty quick thereafter. Lows make the mid-50s to near 60 most spots. Winds are light from the north and northeast.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Rain is likely through the day. The heaviest rain should come from about early morning through mid-afternoon or so. There could be a wild few hours as the core of former Zeta passes to our south during the afternoon. Highs are near 60, or perhaps a bit above. By evening, the low pressure is offshore to our east, along with most of the rain, but it’ll take through Friday to totally dry out. Winds around here are in the 10 to 20 mph range out of the northeast, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Parts of southern Md. could gust closer to 40 mph.

While widespread totals of two to three inches of rain seems the most likely scenario through Thursday night, I’d agree with the afternoon discussion from the NWS where they say, “locally higher amounts around 4-5 inches cannot be ruled out.” While some flooding seems a good bet, the relative dryness of late and prolonged period of rain may help keep it isolated.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollen are both low.

Rainy: If Washington picks up at least two inches of rain tomorrow, it would be the fifth day this year to do so in the city. The all-time record? Six in 1878 and 1866.