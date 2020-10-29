Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Rain greets even the earliest of risers. The heaviest rain may occur in the late morning and afternoon when the core of Zeta’s remnants make their closest approach. At least one to two inches of rain are likely and a few pockets of flooding cannot be ruled out near streams and in poor drainage areas. Winds from the northeast may gust to 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon and even 30 to 40 mph into Southern Maryland. With the rain, temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain continues and, while it may not be as heavy as during the day and could pause for a time, up to another inch of rain could fall by the end of the night. Winds from the north are occasionally gusty. Lows fall to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Gusty winds from the north start to bring enough dry air to disperse most of the showers fairly early with slow clearing during the afternoon. The colder air surging in limits highs to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies finally clear and winds steadily lighten up. This allows temperatures to fall off at a decent pace. Lows in the low to mid-30s (upper 30s downtown) make it likely that frost will be scattered across much of the area. Time to bring in those houseplants if you have not already. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunshine is back in control on Saturday but the colder air is not budging. Highs only top out in the low to mid-50s but light winds keep it from being too painful. The Halloween Blue Moon rises in the east in the evening, lighting the way for any ghosts and goblins that are out and about. Overnight lows drop to the mid- to upper 30s (low 40s downtown). Confidence: Medium

A strong cold front will be racing toward the area on Sunday but ahead of it south winds should pick up and highs rise into the low 60s in much of the area. Skies are partly sunny but likely cloud up in the afternoon, and a shower or sprinkle is possible with the arrival of the front. Winds abruptly shift to out of the north in the evening and are gusty through the night. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium