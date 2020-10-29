We’re now on Zeta, tying for the deepest into the Greek alphabet we’ve ever gone, but we’ve reached Zeta far faster than we did in 2005.

One might think that if we were to see one more named storm we would break the 2005 record, but because of an oversight 15 years ago, we have one more storm to go — Eta — before we tie 2005 for the most storms in a season.

There is a moderate-to-high chance that at least one or two more named storms do develop this year, clinching a record and placing 2020 into uncharted territory.

An overlooked storm in 2005

The 2005 hurricane season featured an astonishing 28 name-eligible storms, including 15 hurricanes; five of which were major hurricanes. It’s the year that both Katrina and Rita pummeled Louisiana, while Wilma, also a Category 5 at its peak, set records as the most intense hurricane with regard to air pressure to ever roam the Atlantic.

However, only 27 names were used — because one of that season’s systems was missed, overlooked at the time. The storm, which would have been the 19th of the season, formed on Oct. 4 in the far eastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores. It should have been designated a subtropical storm, since it wasn’t fully tropical in nature.

The fleeting cyclone spun up ahead of a cold front, which in satellite imagery can be seen as a rope of clouds trailing the swirling storm from southwest to northeast.

The unnamed subtropical storm produced sustained winds of nearly 50 mph as it crossed Santa Maria Island on Oct. 4, with a gust to 59 mph. That easily exceeds the 39 mph sustained wind criterion necessary for naming.

Ponta Delgada on São Miguel measured sustained 38 mph winds with a gust to 47 mph. A day later, the short-lived system was overtaken and absorbed by the cold front.

At the end of each hurricane season, meteorologists at the Hurricane Center go back through all the storms and also see if they missed any, using satellite imagery and other evidence. In 2005, they realized they had missed one.

“As part of its routine postseason review, the [National Hurricane Center], on rare occasions identifies, from new data or meteorological interpretation, a previously unnoted tropical or subtropical cyclone,” the center’s meteorologists wrote in their 2005 postseason report.

Hurricane Wilma should have been Alpha

The storm wasn’t overly potent, but it should have been named Tammy. Instead, the name Tammy was assigned to a surprise tropical storm that formed Oct. 5, 2005, bringing gusty winds to Florida and as much as 14 inches of rain to Georgia.

Had the unnamed subtropical storm been named Tammy, then all subsequent storms would have received a name starting with the next letter of the alphabet. That would have led 2005 to reach the name Eta.

Ordinarily it wouldn’t matter much, but in 2005, it would have been a big deal. Hurricane Wilma, the most powerful hurricane ever observed in the Atlantic, should have been Hurricane Alpha — a Greek-letter storm.

More activity probably lies ahead this season

Looking ahead, there are reasons to believe that the tropics may continue churning out storms into at least the middle of November.

Already, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area to watch in the western Caribbean. The instigating disturbance is favored to make a run at development and perhaps a named storm during the first half of next week. That would tie the record of 28 nameable storms from 2005, and do so in less time.

Simultaneously, a pair of large-scale atmospheric cycles — one known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, and the other a Convectively Coupled Kelvin Wave — will combine to induce rising motion in the air over the western Atlantic. That extra lift can kindle fledgling tropical systems and bolster the prospects of above-average tropical activity.