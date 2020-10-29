Through Tonight: Zeta is hauling and is already zooming away to our east. With a big jet stream dip to our west, the storming isn’t quite done. After something of a lull this evening, with at least patchy fog and drizzle possible during that time, we may see precipitation break out again late at night. This is in response to another developing low pressure, and intensity may peak toward the morning. It should add up to much less than today, perhaps a 10th to a half-inch in total. Mid-40s should do it for lows in much of the area, but it could be low 40s well north.

Tomorrow (Friday): The strong low pressure aloft that is helping steer Zeta out of the picture will pass. As it does so, the new low pressure forming on the coast may keep things showery until at least the early morning. Over time, some breaks in the clouds should form. It will be cooler, with highs near 50 to mid-50s. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph, with gusts to about 20 mph.

Rainy days: Rainfall totals settled to right around two inches locally today. We’ll add at least a little more tonight. Through 4 p.m., D.C. was up to 2.18 inches of rain today. To the west at Dulles, it was 1.65 inches. Up north at BWI, 2.13 inches.

That 2-inch-plus total is enough for the fifth two-inch-or-greater-rainfall day in the city this year. It’s the second-most on record, behind six such days in 1886 and 1878. We’re now back over a foot above normal for rainfall in 2020.