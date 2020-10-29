At least three fatalities have been attributed to Zeta — a 55-year-old man in Louisiana was electrocuted by fallen power lines; a man in Georgia was crushed by a falling tree; and a person in Biloxi, Miss. drowned.

New Orleans and Atlanta, where hundreds of thousands of customers were without power, were the two big cities most severely impacted by the storm.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, PowerOutage.us reported the following number of customers in the dark by state (rounded to the nearest thousand):

Louisiana: 485,000

Mississippi: 212,000

Alabama: 505,000

Georgia: 851,000

South Carolina: 170,000

North Carolina: 355,000

Virginia: 15,000

On Thursday, tropical storm warnings were issued as far north as southwest Virginia, while flood watches extend all the way to the New Jersey shore. A widespread two to three inches of rain is expected from Zeta’s remnants as they soak the Mid-Atlantic, all while unleashing strong to damaging winds in the southern Appalachians.

When it slammed ashore southeast Louisiana as a high-end Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, Zeta was tied as the most powerful hurricane to strike the Lower 48 this late in the year, the most recent in a hurricane season that simply won’t quit.

At 11 a.m. Eastern time, the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located 100 miles northeast of Asheville, N.C., yet almost all of its heavy precipitation was displaced well to the north. Maximum winds were listed as being near 50 mph. Just 12 to 18 hours prior, it had been roaring through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

A wind gust to 110 mph was clocked Wednesday in Golden Meadow, La., while a WeatherFlow anemometer reported a gust to 112 mph at Bayou Bienvenue, La., less than 15 miles east of downtown New Orleans. The city proper likely saw a gust of between 80 and 90 mph, but the airport — scraped for an extended period of time — only wound up with a gust up to 71 mph. New Orleans itself wound up inside the eye of Zeta for a bit more than an hour, winds going eerily calm minutes after the fury concluded.

The storm toppled over 100 trees in New Orleans and cut power to more than 80 percent of its customers.

The strongest winds were found east of the center, where the rotational velocity of the hurricane was compounded by the storm’s swift forward motion. That’s why a slug of 90 to 100 mph winds was observed east of the eye, such as the 96 mph gust that hit Gulfport, Miss., while regions west of the eye gusted between 65 and 80 mph.

The onshore flow to the right of the eyewall also contributed to a significant surge, with just under a nine-foot spike in water levels in Waveland, Miss. Coastal inundation made numerous roads on the Mississippi River Delta in Louisiana impassible during the height of the storm, while debris was seen floating down streets in Venice, La.

Those strong winds continued into Alabama and even northwest Georgia overnight. Communication issues at the National Weather Service in Birmingham forced the office to defer to their sister office in Huntsville for backup. A 62 mph gust hit Alexander City in the east central part of the state, while Selma reported a 61 mph gust.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport gusted to 51 mph at 6:19 a.m., but the Appalachian Foothills in northwest Georgia experienced stronger winds. Nearly 1 million customers lost power in the Peachtree State, making up about 20 percent of customers statewide. North Georgia, including Atlanta, was hardest hit by outages. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported early voting was postponed in at least 16 Georgia counties Thursday because of the storm.

Severe wind gusts next accompanied the passage of Zeta’s core in the high terrain of the Carolina Piedmont, where an 80 mph gust was clocked north of Greenville.

As Zeta’s remnant eyewall moved into southwest Virginia, south of Roanoke, midmorning Thursday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a severe thunderstorm warning, stating that the “very dangerous storm” could produce 80 mph gusts. Doppler radar showed winds as high as 104 mph at 3,200-feet altitude, though only about two thirds to three quarters of that momentum was likely to “mix” down to the ground.

Part of the story behind Zeta’s ferocious windstorm has been its interaction with the jet stream, with strong mid-level winds bringing a second life to the storm as it transitions into a mid-latitude cyclone. After traveling nearly 1,300 miles in 24 hours, it will zip off the Delmarva coastline and morph into a powerful nor’easter-type storm Friday.

By Sunday, the then-decaying system could buffet parts of the United Kingdom with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

In the meantime, hurricane season isn’t done yet. The start of November into the middle of the month appears favorable for continued storminess in the Atlantic, with a nearer-term threat materializing in the western Caribbean over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center indicates this system is favored to develop.

If that does occur, which it probably will, broader atmospheric circulations and patterns would once again place the Yucatán Peninsula, Cuba and perhaps the Gulf of Mexico in the zone that should watch the system closely. And if it, or any other storms, were to get a name, it would be Eta — and tie the 2005 record for the most named storms recorded in an Atlantic hurricane season.