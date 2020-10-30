Express forecast

Today: Breezy. Damp early. Slow clearing. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Clearing, calming. Frosty spots? Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Calmer. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Sunday: Windy. Partly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

Somewhat varying weather over the next five days. Lots of atmospheric activity moving through our region. Don’t like the weather? Just wait a day! In the near term, there’s only a bit of rain chance this morning and again Sunday. Wind is around at times, too, but we should get a break tonight through Halloween.

Today (Friday): Any early-morning light rain transitions into showers and sprinkles that should end during midday. Clouds take longer to clear, and they may not do so steadily until the late-afternoon hours. Peeks of sunshine are possible, even in the morning, but waves of clouds may continue to move through. The atmosphere around our region just won’t fully calm down.

Daytime temperatures don’t move too much from around 50 degrees to the mid-50s. Wind chills will feel a few degrees cooler, with north-northwest winds blowing around 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies generally clear out and northerly breezes slacken slowly but surely through the evening hours. Clear and calming conditions allow the atmosphere to quickly and effectively cool. Patchy frost and freeze spots are possible — bring in those outdoor plants if you’ve potted them! Low temperatures dip into the 30s throughout the region. Places in protected valleys away from bodies of water and urban centers may be the chilliest spots, in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): After a potentially frosty start, we may be glad that breezes around five mph are much more tolerable. Cloud levels are a bit of a question mark, but we should see at least some periodic sunshine. If clouds rule the day, we may do no better than the upper 40s. With sunshine still in the cards, though, we could see some spots get as warm as the mid-50s, with southern spots having the highest chances of attaining that. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Be sure to catch a glimpse of the Halloween Blue Moon as it rises in the east. Evening skies should stay fairly clear before some clouds move in during the predawn hours. Temperatures only slowly fall through the 40s, perhaps bottoming out around midnight in the mid-30s to low 40s. Breezes are few to none. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Periodic clouds and southwesterly winds increase ahead of a strong cold front barreling toward our area. We could see some wind gusts around 30 mph and a quick — perhaps briefly heavy — shower or two later in the day. With somewhat more humid air whooshing in from warmer, southern parts of the country, temperatures readily rise into the upper 50s to mid-60s (most likely south of town). Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Winds may still be very gusty but shift from southwest to north and northwest behind the front. We could even see some gusts to 40 or 50 mph over our regional waterways. Low temperatures dip into the mid- to upper 30s, but thanks to the well-stirred atmosphere, we shouldn’t have widespread frosts or freezes. Confidence: Medium

Gusty, chilly west-northwest winds Monday help cap high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. We should see more sunshine than clouds, as it appears now, so that should help soften the blow felt by a potentially blustery day (which would feel fine in December!). Prepare to bundle up a bit, as we go into late fall conditions that we’re not used to yet. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes in this forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium