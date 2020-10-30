In the East, it’s Arctic high pressure, bringing crisp conditions and frost in many areas. A few spots in the high elevations could be “bone chilling.”

Across the West, however, temperatures will be more mild beneath fair-weather high pressure, with little in the way of precipitation. A wedge of warmth will be sandwiched in between the southern and central Plains.

There will be some chance of precipitation over the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes region, but primarily near the Canadian border.

Here, we have your region-by-region Halloween forecast.

East Coast

In the east, offshore high pressure will bring easterly winds, bringing a cool onshore flow to much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Highs will probably stay in the mid-40s in Boston and upper 40s in New York City, cool for late October. The day could start with leftover snow on the ground in parts of New England, where Friday featured flurries for some and accumulation for others. Boston notched its biggest October snowfall, with at least 3.5 inches.

After a frosty morning west of the city, Washington will also probably see chilly weather, about 10 degrees below average. A high of 51 is forecast, with temperatures tumbling into the mid-40s shortly after sunset. A light wind will allow for some radiational cooling; bundle up if you plan to be outside.

The weather will be considerably tamer than last year, when damaging thunderstorms and a threat of tornadoes forced trick-or-treaters to conclude their festivities early in the Mid-Atlantic.

Cold air draining south along the Appalachians will reinforce the chill in the higher elevations, with some places in the Blue Ridge only peaking in the lower 40s during the day.

Even Charlotte and Atlanta can expect temperatures in the lower 60s dropping into the mid-50s after sunset; Florida, unsurprisingly, will do Florida things and enjoy highs in the 80s.

Midwest and Plains

A strip of comparatively comfortable and mild weather will occupy the nation’s midsection, with mid-60s to lower 70s likely over the central and southern Plains. In Oklahoma City, mid-60s are probable with clear skies and calm winds, good news for crews cleaning up following a devastating ice storm. A dry cold front will sweep through the Plains during the evening, bringing clear skies, dry northwesterly winds and chilly temperatures dipping into the lower 40s.

Houston and New Orleans can both expect pleasant weather with highs in the 70s. They’ll fall to about 60 by 8 or 9 p.m. in Houston, the lower to mid-60s in New Orleans.

Across the Northern Plains, chilly weather with highs in the lower 40s will prevail, the cold front bringing a shot of mid- to upper 30s after dinnertime. A few light snow showers may accompany the frontal passage in eastern North Dakota, Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Chicago will be breezy during the day on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the 50s, falling into the upper 30s shortly after midnight.

West

High pressure in the northern Rockies will bring cool northerly winds to the High Plains behind the front, but clockwise flow around the high will feature southerly winds for the Four Corners, the Intermountain West and the West Coast. That will keep the broad region on the milder side, with toasty temperatures in the Southwest. Mid-80s are likely in Los Angeles and near 90 in Phoenix, with lower 80s in Las Vegas. Mid-70s are probable for much of the Pacific Coast, including San Francisco and Medford, Oregon.

Even Denver, which has already dealt with single-digit temperatures and multiple snowstorms — including snow on Labor Day weekend — will enjoy highs in the 60s.

Likewise, Casper, Wyo., which kicked off the week at minus-8 degrees, will see a high just shy of 50.

A blue “Hunter’s moon”

The moon won’t really turn blue, but a rare blue moon is in the cards for Halloween night. It rises between 6 and 7 p.m. in most spots, and marks the second full moon this month. That’s the first time two such moons have squeezed in a single calendar month since January 2018.