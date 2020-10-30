Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies have cleared this evening, and that’s the story into the night. However, a few showers may trickle into the area from the west early. It’s not impossible a snow pellet is mixed in. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-30s but probably a bit warmer in the city. North and northwest winds slacken with time.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Coming off a crisp and in places frosty start, temperatures are slow to rise despite a lot of sun. Afternoon readings strive for the low 50s or so. Winds are light and turning to the south.
For any properly distanced Halloween evening activities, temperatures are falling into and through the 40s starting around 5 p.m. to sunset. Winds should be fairly light from the south. No other weather worries!
Sunday: The forecast here is going in the wrong way. As a front moves into the region it seems a low pressure will try to form along it. While it doesn’t do a whole lot nearby, it does increase the odds of rain. If we do end up cloudy with occasional raindrops, highs are probably stuck in the 50s. Less rain and it’s nearer 60.
